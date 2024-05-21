John Legend was Chrissy Teigen's "stage husband" for her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

The 38-year-old model - who made her professional modelling debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2010 - graces the iconic publication's 60th anniversary edition, with the shoot being done at the couple's home.

John told Extra: "Oh, I was there. I was cheering her on. I was 'ooh-ing and aah-ing.'

"And then Yu Tsai was asking me which [photos] were my favorites, and I was showing him what my favorites were.

"So, you know, I was there stage-husbanding.”

The 45-year-old singer described the Sports Illustrated team as "like family" to him and his wife - who have kids Luna, eight, Miles, five, Esti, 16 months, and 10-month-old Wren together - and the whole experience was "so comfortable".

He added: "I was so proud. I was there for the photo shoot… I know the photographer very well, Yu Tsai, and the whole team at SI team has been there for a long time…

"The whole team is like family to us, and so it was such a warm, like familial experience being around for the shoot and doing it at our house.

"Chrissy just felt so comfortable, we all felt so comfortable, and the photos came out so beautifully."

His wife appeared in the new issue alongside the likes of Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart and Tyra Banks, and she really relished the photoshoot for the latest edition.

She recently told Extra: "It was honestly so comfortable and cool … It’s growth and it felt good."

And Chrissy believes appearing in the 2010 issue was a life-changing moment.

She said: "They were the first people to really believe in me … It was the first time that I got to speak and be in front of people and they were okay with it and I got to represent a brand that I was really proud of representing."