Cate Blanchett has insisted "creativity dies when you start thinking in short term" ways.

The 55-year-old star has long been a champion of sustainability, urging celebrities and designers to repurpose materials and rework fashion.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, she said: "We have to bring that in creatively, to bring those moments into the present, but why don’t we bring the actual garments into the present?

"There’s ways of dyeing fabric and using sustainable fabrics. I think creativity dies when you start thinking in short term, conventional ways.

"And I think by embracing sustainability and fashion it reinvigorates the collections.”

Cate pointed out that as well as the practical issues for the environment when it comes to only wearing items once, there is also an emotional attachment there too.

She explained: "It’s just not sustainable to wear things once and then discard them, or to put one’s things in an ‘archive'.

“It’s also, these red carpet moments, for me, are a repository of really deep memories and of celebration and gathering together.

"So the idea that you could wear something again means that the piece accrues those memories."

That is a big proponent in her collaborations with Louis Vuitton's artistic director of watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof.

They are working together for a third time on Cate's latest Cannes Film Festival red carpet style, and it's a partnership she values.

She added: "I’m such a huge admirer of her reference points. She’s got so many fantastic, interesting left-field references that she brings to bear.

"And the fact that she’s into reworking pieces, and going back into the archives, but also finding offcuts and previously used discarded jewels, just [demonstrates] that we don’t always have to use something new.

“I’m so excited that she’s alive to the possibilities.”