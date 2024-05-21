Charlie Hunnam admitted he's "not nearly as rich" as he would have been if he had taken on the role of Christian Grey in the blockbuster 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.

The 44-year-old actor - who is best known for his portrayal of Jax Teller in the FX series 'Sons of Anarchy' - was at first reluctant to speak out on his decision to ditch the role in the erotica rom-com films, which went to Jamie Dornan, who starred alongside Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele.

However, he gave some titbits, including that he is yet to watch the three films - which were released between 2015 and 2018 - but has it on his to-do list.

He told TMZ out and about: “Aw man, can’t talk about this!”

However, asked how it impacted the rest of his career, he confessed: “I’m not nearly as rich as I would have been.”

Asked if he has watched the films, he replied: “I have not seen it, but that’s not intentional. I’ve been meaning to watch it. Been waiting to see it!”

Despite poor ratings, the series grossed more than $1.32 billion worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing R-rated franchise of all-time.

Charlie's exit is said to have spurred on series creator EL James to scrap Patrick Marber’s script, according to Dakota.

She told Vanity Fair in 2022: “We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika (James) wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make.

Charlie decided to reject the role because of the "emotionally destructive" character; Grey was abused by his mother's pimp, was seduced by his late mom's friend and channelled his anger and trauma into a BDSM lifestyle as a Dominant and a Sadist.

Charlie previously confessed to V Man magazine in 2015: “It was the worst professional experience of my life.

“It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I’ve ever had to deal with professionally. It was heartbreaking.”