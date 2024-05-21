Nintendo is set to acquire Shiver Entertainment from The Embracer Group.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut announced it had entered an agreement with the publisher to purchase the studio – which had worked on the Nintendo Switch port of 'Hogwarts Legacy', as well as 'Mortal Kombat 1' – in an effort to make it a "wholly owned subsidiary".

In a statement, the company said: "Nintendo will acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of Shiver and make it a wholly own subsidiary.

"By welcoming Shiver's experience and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles.

"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver's focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch."

Shiver's previous parent company Embracer is currently navigating financial difficulties, and has let go of over a thousand of their employees, and closed a handful of studios like Voliton Games and Free Radical Design.

In April, the corporation announced its plans to split into three companies: Middle-earth Enterprises and Friends, Asmodee Group and Coffee Stain and Friends.

In a statement released on their website, Embracer’s CEO Lars Wingefors said: "This move has been made with the intention to unleash the full potential of each team and provide them with their own leadership and strategic direction.

"This is the start of a new chapter, a chapter that I intend to remain part of as an active, committed, and supportive shareholder of all three new entities, with an evergreen horizon.

"This move towards three independent companies reinforces Embracer’s vision of backing entrepreneurs and creators with a long-term mindset, allowing them to continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for gamers and fans across the globe."