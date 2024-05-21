The new ‘MultiVersus’ cinematic launch trailer has revealed Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith as playable characters.

The highly anticipated title from Warner Bros. Games revealed in its trailer the addition of ‘Friday the 13th’’s Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith from the hit film series ‘The Matrix’ as playable characters.

The free-to-play platform fighter game is set to be released on May 28 and will see both of these new characters battle alongside DC Super-Villain The Joker as part of Season 1: Puns and Villainy.

Jason will be available at launch, whereas Agent Smith will become available later on in the season.

The game will also include fan favourites such as Wonder Woman, Shaggy and Velma (‘Scooby-Doo’), Bugs Bunny, and Marvin the Martian (‘Looney Tunes’), Iron Giant (‘The Iron Giant’), Rick Sanchez (‘Rick and Morty’), Gizmo and Stripe (‘Gremlins’), and Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Cake the Cat, a variant of Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard (‘Adventure Time’), many of whom are shown in the trailer.

The game – which was developed by Player First Games, will be free to download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support.

Additional characters in the lineup include Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Tasmanian Devil (‘Looney Tunes’), Arya Stark (‘Game of Thrones’), Tom and Jerry (‘Tom and Jerry’), Steven Universe and Garnet (‘Steven Universe’) LeBron James (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’), and a completely original character called Reindog.

