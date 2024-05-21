Katie Price would "love" to marry current partner JJ Slater and have more children "one day".

The bankrupt mother-of-five - who has Harvey, 21, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter Andre, and Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, with Kieran Hayler - insists that whilst she would love to expand her brood and walk down the aisle for the fourth time, she is in "no rush" and is taking things slower in her new romance.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she shared: "What I've learned in therapy is that I've rushed a lot of my relationships and I've made so many mistakes before. Yes, it would be lovely to get married one day and I would love more children, but there's no need to rush. The best thing is just getting to know each other and spending time together."

Katie, whose ‘Married At First Sight’ star partner is 31, also quipped that dating younger people runs in the family.

She said of her current partner: "JJ looks like he's in his 20s, but he's nearly 32! Do you know what's weird? In my mum and dad's relationship, my dad is younger, and now Junior is also following in the footsteps and going for an older woman. It must run in our family!"

To help her get through the stress of her financial woes, the 45-year-old former glamour model is receiving treatment from The Priory and is set to share her medical notes from the adult rehab clinic in her upcoming tome, 'This Is Me'.

On how she is coping, she said: "The Priory. I am getting a lot of support right now, because it's all just so damaging to me. My memoir, This Is Me, is coming out in July, and I think people are going to be gobsmacked. I'll be putting my Priory notes in there, because I think people need to see how I've been suffering and how I've got through it all."

Katie has been married three times to Peter, 51, Alex Reid, 48, and Kieran Hayler, 37, whilst she was engaged to car dealer Carl Woods, 35, before meeting JJ.