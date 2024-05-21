Camila Cabello is "really into Buddhism".

The 27-year-old pop star has revealed that she's found various "mechanisms" to cope with the pressures of fame and success, including embracing Buddhist philosophical ideas.

Camila - who shot to fame as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony - said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I don't think I would've changed when I started [ in the music industry], because so many parts of my personality today are because of the tools and the skills and ... some adaptive and some maladaptive mechanisms that I had to develop to survive and thrive.

"For example, I'm really into Buddhism. That would have never happened, because I need those tools - being calm and being able to pull through. But also, it carries over to other life stuff where I feel like I'm wiser than I would have been."

Camila also admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point for her.

The 'Havana' hitmaker actually managed to develop a number of new life skills - including learning how to cook and how to drive - during the global health crisis.

She reflected: "I grew up fast but then there have been times ... like, for example, COVID when I learned how to drive and I learned how to cook, and I was just living the most normal life."

Camila has enjoyed huge success as part of Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist.

However, the chart-topping star is constantly making small adjustments in order to find the ideal balance in her life.

Camila explained: "Life is like riding a bike and you're constantly balancing. It's like ... 'Oh, a little more weight here!' Just, like, tiny adjustments."