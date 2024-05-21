Katy Perry thinks a female star should replace her on 'American Idol'.

The 39-year-old singer previously suggested that Jelly Roll should be her replacement on the hit TV show - but on reflection, Katy now believes there should always be a female voice on the 'American Idol' panel.

Katy - who starred on the TV show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - told E! News: "That would be too many men, let's be honest.

"But we love Jelly Roll, and I'd love for him to be on this show whenever it's appropriate."

Katy also stressed that her replacement needs to be someone who is "honest and bold, not scared of negative comments".

What's more, the chart-topping singer suggested that she's faced more scrutiny than her male co-stars.

Katy said: "When you have an opinion, when you're bold, when you're a female, it just happens."

In April, Katy actually tipped Jelly as her ideal replacement on the show.

The 'California Gurls' hitmaker told E! News at the time: "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show.

"I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.

"So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

But ultimately, Katy wants a "truth teller" to replace her on the 'American Idol' panel.

The pop star - who quit the TV show earlier this year in order to focus on other career opportunities - said: "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."