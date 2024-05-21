Matthew Perry’s death is reportedly still under investigation as police hunt for the supplier of the drug that killed the actor.

The ‘Friends’ star was found dead aged 54 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023, with an autopsy revealing he had been killed by the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Local police and federal agents are now said to be trying to identify where the actor – who spent years battling drink and drug addictions – bought the drug, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported on Tuesday (21.05.24): “Law enforcement sources tell us there is an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death – and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.”

Its report went on: “Our sources say both local police and the DEA have been looking into this matter for months, but it’s unclear where exactly investigators are in the probe.

“We do know they’ve already interviewed some key people in Hollywood.

“While our sources could not provide names they told us investigators have approached and spoken to people who are known to have a history of drug use or abuse.

“We’re told those people are not necessarily the actual source of ketamine, but they could have information leading to the source.

“So far, no arrests have been made.”

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed in December Matthew’s death was drug related.

Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were also listed as other contributing factors in his passing.

At the time, a medical expert speculated to Page Six the actor had “likely” obtained ketamine illegally for “recreational use”.

Even though Matthew was undergoing ketamine treatment for anxiety and depression at the time of his passing, his autopsy report noted “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy”.

Matthew’s ‘Friends’ co-stars have continued to honour him since his death, with his on-screen lover Courteney Cox, 59, telling ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ this weekend she thinks he still “visits” her – adding: “I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”