Prince William has hosted his first star-studded garden party of the year in place of King Charles.

The heir to the throne, 41, was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (21.05.24) as his father, 75, continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

William was snapped smiling as he mingled with guests, with the event coming as his wife Princess Catherine, 42, gave an update about her work as she undergoes preventative cancer treatment.

The Sovereign’s Garden Party also included William’s cousin Zara Tindall, who was accompanied by her husband Mike.

Princess Catherine was hailed a “driving force” behind a new early years project before the event.

But courtiers stressed she will not be returning to public duties until doctors give her the “green light”.

Catherine is yet to return to her public-facing role four months after she underwent major abdominal surgery before revealing her cancer diagnosis.

It emerged Catherine has read a 60-page report on her early years project and is tracking the work, which was published on Tuesday.

The mum-of-three – who has children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with William – launched The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in March 2023.

A senior royal aide said: “The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force.

“She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it.”

And a spokesman for the princess added: “This should not be seen as the Princess of Wales returning to work.

“The work of the prince and princess’ projects are always on. That is no different at The Centre for Early Childhood over the past five months there has been a huge deal of progress.

“However, early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess of Wales. She has been kept fully up to date throughout the process and the development of the task force’s work and she has seen the report.”