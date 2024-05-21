Jennifer Garner has posted a series of images showing her weeping at her daughter’s graduation.

The 52-year-old actress was overcome with emotion at her 18-year-old girl Violet’s ceremony, and told fans she had no idea how she was going to cope with her feelings.

She admitted on Instagram she didn’t know how she was “gonna make it” after seeing Violet – who she had with her actor ex-husband Ben Affleck – mark the milestone.

Jennifer added: “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (Mortarboard emoji) bless our hearts (amazed face, red heart and crying with laughter emojis.)”

The actress’ first two photos of the set she shared showed her tearfully clapping, and she asked fans what she was “gonna do” and how she would “make it” – before adding an image of herself in oversized ‘2024’ sunglasses.

Her post prompted a flood of posts in the comments section from her famous friends and fans.

Actress Reese Witherspoon, 48, told her: “Oh honey… I know. (Crying face and red heart emojis.)

“You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”

‘Cruel Intentions’ actress Reese sent her daughter Ava, 24, to college in 2019 and son Deacon, 20, three years later.

Gwyneth Paltrow, whose 20-year-old daughter Apple attends a New York City-based university, commented: “I’m sooooo with you (bandaged heart emoji.)”

Jennifer had Violet in 2005 while married to Ben, followed by Seraphina, now 15 and Samuel, now 12, in 2009 and 2012.

She last year told the ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ show Violet was coping with the stress of college applications “like a champ”.

Her ex Ben, 51, wasn’t mentioned in Jennifer’s post.

The former couple have co-parented their children since they separated in 2015.