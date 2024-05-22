Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly reunite to watch this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The singer, 34, has been apart from her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, also 34, as she’s been on her ‘Eras Tour’, but it’s now said she will meet him in Portugal where she has concerts on Friday (24.05.24) and Saturday nights, before they head to the race.

An insider told The US Sun: “Taylor loves to share moments with Travis, and she loves to see him enjoy this kind of experience.

“(Travis is) getting her to fall in love with sports.”

“It’s gonna be a nice day off for them in the middle of the madness of the ‘Eras Tour’, being on the French Riviera, drinking some nice cocktails with fantastic weather, and watching this legendary Grand Prix.”

Travis is an investor in the Alpine Formula One team alongside best friend Patrick Mahomes, 28, who will also reportedly attend the race this weekend.

The source added to The US Sun The Kansas City Chiefs teammates have “been wanting to go to that glamorous Monaco Grand Prix for a while now”.

They went on: “They decided to take their ladies there, as they want to share this experience with them, to be there for one of the most exciting and chic sports events in the world.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes, 28, joined Travis at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, and even though Taylor reportedly planned to join them at the event, her plans were said to have been derailed due to “some last-minute changes”.

The US Sun also reported Taylor and Travis are planning to head to Spain after this weekend’s Grand Prix.

Taylor is playing two mid-week shows in Madrid before moving on to France and then the UK.