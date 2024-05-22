Two people have been arrested in connection with a fight involving Ian Ziering and a group of bikers.

The 60-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Steve Sanders on TV series 'Beverly Hills, 90210' - was seen fighting with a group of riders before being chased across the street in Hollywood in video footage that circulated online at the beginning of the year, and now Los Angeles police have announced Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which took place on New Year's Eve (31.12.23).

Hernandez was arrested for felony vandalism, while Guizar was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, and the District Attorney's office must now decide whether to file charges.

According to TMZ, the video footage posted online days after the incident was seen as key evidence in the investigation because it helped police identify the suspects.

The 'Sharknado' star previously spoke out about the "alarming" incident.

He wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Fortunately, Ian and his 12-year-old daughter Mia were "both completely unscathed", but the incident has left the actor "deeply concerned" about a "larger issue of hooliganism" on the streets.

He added: "I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behaviour. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behaviour, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."