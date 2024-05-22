Cassie Ventura's former make-up artist has told how she saw the singer "badly bruised" following a row with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Mylah Morales claimed she will never forget what happened between the then-couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel over Grammy Awards weekend 10 years ago, and though she never saw the alleged abuse take place, the 'Me + You' singer later came to her with "knots on her head" and a black eye.

She told 'Extra': “All I witnessed was [Combs] walking into the room and saying, ‘Where is she?’ and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just [stuff] I don't want to go back and think about.

“I did not know what was going on … all I can think of was to get her out of there."

Mylah helped get Cassie, now 37, out of the hotel and cared for her in her own home.

She said: “She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye.

"All I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?

“I'm scared just even talking about this, but I feel like somebody has to."

The make-up artist claimed others working for the couple felt intimidated by the 54-year-old rap mogul.

She said: “We were always scared of Puff. He's a powerful person and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out."

Mylah's comments come a week after CNN released security camera footage of Diddy kicking, punching and dragging Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, and a few days ago the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker addressed his "inexcusable" behaviour.

He said in an apology video on Instagram about his attack on Cassie: “I was f****** up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”

Cassie launched a lawsuit against Diddy last year, accusing her ex-boyfriend of abusing her over a number of years. The former couple reached an out-of-court settlement shortly after the news became public.

However, Diddy - who is facing a number of other sexual misconduct lawsuits - has always maintained his innocence.

Ben Brafman, his attorney, told CNN at the time: "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."