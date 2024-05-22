Mark Ruffalo could be set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in an adaptation of Don Winslow's ‘Crime 101'.

The 'Avengers' stars - who play Hulk and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - are both in talks for the Amazon MGM Studios feature, which is based on the short story.

Deadline reports that Hemsworth is also in talks to produce with his partner Ben Grayson.

The blurb for the tale read: "High-level jewel thefts are taking place up and down the Pacific Coast and police have linked them to the Colombian cartels. Detective Lou Lubesnick has other ideas, and he zeroes in on one perp, a thief looking for a final score."

A full plot is yet to be disclosed.

Bart Layton is directing and has been overseeing the script with the help of Peter Straughan.

Pedro Pascal had originally been circling the project and was in talks to star alongside Hemsworth but talks with 'The Mandalorian' seemingly ended.

The flick is slated for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo recently insisted he doesn't think a standalone Hulk movie will ever happen, because it will be too "expensive" to make.

He has portrayed Bruce Banner/ Hulk in several Marvel motion pictures since making his 2012 debut as the character in 'The Avengers', and while he wants to make a solo Hulk film, he thinks such a project will be too pricey due to the CGI costs.

He told GQ magazine: "I’d love to do a standalone 'Hulk', I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.

"It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!”

Ruffalo admitted Marvel's streaming expansion - which has seen the company release several Disney+ series - was "really exciting", but he "doesn't know" if the MCU will ever be "what it was".

Speaking about a Marvel post-Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America, he said: "I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.

"These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know."

In 2020, Ruffalo admitted he had an idea for a standalone Hulk movie that could be "really interesting".

He told Variety at the time: "There's an idea that I think could be really interesting.

"We’ve never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the 'Avengers'.

"It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."