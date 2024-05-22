Ariana Madix hopes to prove her doubters wrong after she finally opened her sandwich shop.

The 38-year-old star and Katie Maloney recently opened their sandwich shop, Something About Her, in Los Angeles, and Ariana is hopeful that it will prove to be a huge success.

She told Us Weekly: "We made a joke that we were going to put a sandwich on the menu called ‘Your words,’ so they can eat them."

Ariana ultimately hopes that fans will "love" the sandwich shop.

The TV star said: "We’re just gonna continue to do the best that we can and grow and make it better and better as time goes on."

Katie, 37, believes fans will be able to see the extent of their hard work when they walk inside the shop.

She said: "I don’t think we have to say anything. Everything’s going to speak for itself."

Ariana split from Tom Sandoval last year, and the reality star previously admitted that she was "not in a good place financially" at the time.

During an episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', Ariana shared: "The internet thinks I’ve made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Ariana subsequently explained that she invested a lot of money into her sandwich shop venture.

The TV star - who split from Tom after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss - said: "When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house.

"Then I was playing catch up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for a sandwich shop.

"Then a bunch of my money went toward that. Now I was at a point where in March I was literally on my last $2,000. I am not kidding."