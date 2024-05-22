Jax Taylor thought Brittany Cartwright would never leave him.

The celebrity couple announced their separation earlier this year, but in the latest episode of 'The Valley', Jax confidently claims that they'll be together forever.

Jax, 44, said during a confessional: "My marriage is far from on the fence.

"My wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We don't believe in separation. We don't believe in any of that."

Jax - who has been married to Brittany since 2019 - acknowledged that the couple were going through "a little bit of a hiccup".

However, he rubbished the idea that they might call time on their romance.

He said: "She will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now."

Brittany, on the other hand, suggested that Jax didn't understand the seriousness of the situation.

Speaking prior to their split, she said: "I think Jax doesn't appreciate me as much anymore because he doesn't think I will ever leave him and he knows that I'm so quick to forgive."

Meanwhile, Brittany previously admitted that the celebrity duo could rekindle their romance at some point in the future.

The reality star is open-minded about a possible reconciliation - but she won't put herself in a "toxic situation" again.

Brittany, 35, told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany is also confident that she can thrive on her own.

She said: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."