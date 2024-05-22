Tom Blyth is willing to return to 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

The 29-year-old actor played a young Coriolanus Snow in last year's prequel movie 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and is intrigued by the opportunity to explore the character further in future projects.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tom said: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. It'd be a no-brainer. I feel like I was so fortunate to get to step into that world, and I really love everyone involved: Francis Lawrence, Nina Jacobson and Suzanne Collins.

"But it would be really cool to keep digging into that story, and I do think that fans feel this too. I think they were very excited to reignite the world, and I think people feel like within that reigniting, there's more to do. There are more stories to delve into.

"I do think there's more to Coriolanus' story to delve into, whether he's the lead character or whether he's a periphery character and we look at someone else's story. But I think it'd be fascinating to see his continued rise to power and what happens along the way."

Tom's co-star Rachel Zegler previously expressed hope that she could return to the franchise after starring as protagonist Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel as her alter ego's fate was left unclear.

Referencing Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can't Catch Me Now' track that features in the movie's end credits, Rachel told Deadline: "I don't know. It's not up to me, but as Olivia Rodrigo said, 'She's in the trees, she's in the breeze.'

"So, I don't actually know what's going to happen. I, for one, like to believe she's alive."