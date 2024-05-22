Shaznay Lewis suffered from a "lack of self-esteem" during her time in All Saints.

The 48-year-old singer joined the chart-topping girl group in the 90s, and Shaznay has confessed to struggling with her self-esteem at the time.

Speaking to the BBC, she explained: "I've always been confident in my lane, but there was a lack of self-esteem.

"I think that's probably why I stayed in that bubble of being in a group for so long. I felt I was only useful in that situation. I didn’t have the self-esteem to do anything else."

Shaznay enjoyed her time in All Saints, but it wasn't always easy for her.

The pop star said: "It's fun being in a group. There's a sort of pack mentality, a strength in numbers.

"But in the same breath, it’s also important to have your own identity."

Sahznay became a songwriter-for-hire after her debut solo album flopped.

However, the singer ultimately became frustrated by the creative restrictions she faced.

Sahznay - who released 'Open', her debut album, back in 2004 - said: "When you're writing for other artists, there are all these other considerations that come before the importance the song.

"Will it be good on TikTok? Who’s going to sing it? Where will it get played? All these things that I just got bored of."

By contrast, Shaznay has rediscovered her love of songwriting while making 'Pages', her new album.

The singer has also relished the experience of performing live once again.

She said: "I realised, if you take away all the distractions and go back to the simplicity of the girl who used to write by herself at home, without knowing anything that came with it, I still love being creative.

"I’m not bored of it any more."