A new mod for ‘The Witcher 3’ has been released ahead of its predecessor’s remake.

With CD Projekt Red and Fool’s Theory’s reimagining of ‘The Witcher’ on the way, gamers are eager to see what’s in store. Now, they have been given the opportunity to experience a small amount of the impending addition through a new mod which adds the original game’s maps to ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’.

CD Projekt Red’s official modding tool RedKit was made available for ‘The Witcher 3’ on May 21 and AngryCatster – a NexusMods user – uploaded the maps for fans to interact with.

The maps include those that formed Vizima, the capital of Temeria. This location previously made a small appearance in ‘The Witcher 3’ when players visit Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr var Emreis at its castle.

Fans will be given the opportunity to effortlessly move between previously separate locations including Vizima Dike, Temple Quarter, Trade Quarter, and Old Vizima, without any setbacks as they have now been modded into one singular level.

These maps have also been upgraded with the textures, lighting and controls from ‘The Witcher 3’ giving them the modern appeal of the latest release.

AngryCatster has warned fans that there may be some technical issues including the aesthetic imperfections and the possibility of players falling off the map. However, these issues may be resolved later on.

The remake will be created in Unreal Engine 5 and will be a new version of the old game rather than just a copy of it as is the case with the mod. However, having a duplicate of the old game might be appealing for gamers with a sense of nostalgia.

On PC, fans will be able to fully explore Vizima by going to AngryCatster’s page. Others can find a comprehensive virtual tour of the city on YouTube.

The mod is free on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG for gamers who already own ‘The Witcher 3’ but will only be on PC.

It is likely that eager fans will have to wait until at least 2025, or possibly later, for the full remake of ‘The Witcher’ as it will not be released until some time after the next mainline game in the series. However, it is said that the remake will attempt to amend troublesome features of the original game.

Another aspect that will likely make the remake more desirable to fans of ‘The Witcher 3’ is the fact that it will be an open-world game.