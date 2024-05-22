Gary Oldman is the "happiest" he's ever been.

The 66-year-old actor has revealed that he feels much more comfortable in his own skin than he did during his younger years.

Gary - who struggled with alcoholism earlier in his career - told The Hollywood Reporter at the Cannes Film Festival: "I’m the happiest I’ve been.

"I’m more comfortable now than I was in my skin when I was younger … There was chaos, pain and a lot of drama in my life when I was younger.

"It’s no secret that I used to drink and I just celebrated 20 years of sobriety."

Gary stars in 'Parthenope', which has been described as director Paolo Sorrentino's love letter to Naples, and the actor has revealed that he relished the experience of shooting the movie.

What's more, Gary suggested that the film will change the life of his co-star, Celeste Dalla Porta.

He said: "I am, of 50 years of doing it, a veteran with experience and age and Celeste is a young actress whose life will change after this film and there is an innocence and purity that will be lost forever."

Meanwhile, Gary previously revealed that acting has served as a form of escapism for him.

The Oscar-winning star admitted that he loves the challenge of "stepping into the characteristics and the behaviour of someone else".

Gary - who is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time - told Interview magazine: "I think it was my way out, a sort of avenue of escape.

"The fun of it was getting away from myself and stepping into the characteristics and the behaviour of someone else. It stems from that thing of not necessarily being that comfortable in your own skin."