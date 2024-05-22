50 Cent has vowed to stop trolling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over his sexual abuse lawsuits and assault scandal as he fears the rapper may take his life.

The ‘In Da Club’ singer, 48, has spent months mocking his fellow rap star, 54, after he was hit with a string of legal filings from late 2023 from women accusing him of crimes ranging from sex trafficking to sexual assault – all of which Combs denies.

Following the news on Tuesday (21.05.24) Combs was facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit, 50 – real name Curtis James Jackson III – reposted a screenshot of a report about the latest case on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Got damn boy another one, (watching eyes emoji.)

”This my last puffy post I think he might kill himself. (Amazed face emoji.)

“I don’t want no parts of that.”

The rapper also taunted Combs over the fact fitness brand Peloton announced this week they were taking his songs off their exercise lessons in the wake of the release of footage on 19 May that showed him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, at the InterContinental Hotel, LA, in 2016.

Referring to Peloton users’ entry passes to its exercise sessions lessons, 50 said on X: “Damn so now they want the key back they took the music off Peloton to make sure no fat girls like him, this is diabolical. LOL.”

The latest woman to take a case against Combs is former model Crystal McKinney.

She accused him in a filing that emerged on Tuesday of forcing her to perform a sex act after promising her a career boost.

Crystal says she met Combs when she was aged 22 at a 2003 Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City, where he invited her back to his music studio.

Crystal said she smoked a joint with Combs and his entourage she fears was laced with another drug, before he allegedly forced her into a sex act in the bathroom.

She added in her lawsuit she later lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, where she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

Crystal added she was then blacklisted from the modelling industry and blamed herself for “sabotaging her own career”,

She is seeking undisclosed damages from the rapper and attempted suicide in 2004 and was hospitalised, according to her filing.

Combs, who has changed his name to Sean Love Combs, said in an apology video on Instagram about his attack on Cassie: “I was f****** up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”