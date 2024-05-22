Train rock band founder Charlie Colin has died aged 58 after falling in the shower.

The bassist, said to have spent years battling substance abuse issues, was called a “beautiful person” in a tribute from his mum on Wednesday (22.05.24) when she announced his shock passing.

According to TMZ, she told the outlet he died “after he slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium”.

The outlet added: “It’s unclear exactly when he fell. She tells us no one found Charlie until his friends returned home from their trip about five days ago.”

It’s understood Charlie had moved to Brussels where he was teaching a music master class at a conservatory, while working at a studio and finishing making music for a film.

TMZ added: “His mother has paid an emotional tribute to her son... calling him a beautiful human being.”

Colin was reportedly forced to leave hit group Train in 2003 due to his apparent substance abuse issues.

Lead singer Pat Monahan, 55, said at the time: “Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him.”

Pat is said to have called a band meeting so its fellow members could choose between himself or Colin.

He added at the time: “They weren’t happy about the choice. They were very clear that I put them in a very tough position.”

Pat said the ultimatum came after Colin was a “mess” during a live performance in Oregon.

Charlie helped form Train in San Francisco in the mid-1990s with fellow members Pat, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood.

They achieved success with their self-titled debut album ‘Train’ in 1998 and were known for hits such as ‘Drops of Jupiter’, ‘Meet Virginia’ and ‘Hey, Soul Sister’.

The band won two Grammy awards in 2002, one for best rock song and the other for best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalists.