Cate Blanchett is being mocked for declaring she is “middle class” – despite her estimated $95 million fortune.

The ‘Tár’ actress, who has banked her millions thanks to a decades-long acting career that has seen her bag two Oscars, was participating in a United Nations press conference during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when she made the statement.

When asked about her experience as a UN goodwill ambassador and giving refugee filmmakers a platform, she said: “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

Cate has been a long-standing activist for humanitarian causes, and stressed how “utterly grateful” she was for the experience and encouraged others with a platform to created a “dialogue with these people”.

She went on: “I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspective.”

Fans immediately began trolling the star for her “middle class” claim on social media.

One ranted: “You think you’re middle class, Cate Blanchett?” while another raged: “I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she ‘middle class’ she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million.”

A third said: “‘Middle class’ my a**,” while another stated: “Under no circumstances is a net worth of $95 million middle class!!!”

Other fans of Cate’s defended the actress, saying she may have meant she was “middle class” compared to billionaire showbiz figures.

Mum-of-four Cate, who is married to playwright Andrew Upton, is building an eco-mansion in a picturesque seaside town in Cornwall once dubbed ‘Hollywood-on-Sea’.

Neighbours have reportedly accused Cate of wrecking family holidays with the building noise from the property in Mawgan Porth, which she bought in 2020.

The original structure has been demolished to create a five-bedroom eco-home after Cornwall council granted planning permission in 2022.