Kate Hudson has defended her decision to marry musician Chris Robinson when she was 21.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 45, first met the singer, 57, when she was 18 and he was 30, and they were married from 2000 to 2007, with critics slamming the couple over their age gap.

Kate has now told the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast she thinks she was right to get hitched to Chris as he was her “first real love”.

She added: “The people (in my life) let people make mistakes. And, by the way (marrying Chris) – not a mistake.

“I look back at my entire life at this point and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right, you know?

“There’s this sort of construct that we’re supposed to do it a certain way, which I understand because I really believe in the unit, and I think it’s what’s missing right now.

“But I do believe that a unit can exist differently than this sort of, like, very kind of religious concept of marriage and male-female relationship.”

Kate has been engaged to her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 37, since 2021 and they had their daughter Rani Rose, five, in October 2018.

She and Chris have her oldest child, son Ryder Robinson, 20, while the actress also has her boy Bingham, 12, with her Muse frontman ex Matt Bellamy, 45, with whom she was in a relationship from 2010 to 2014.

Kate also said on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ show she took “a full year off” from romantically pursuing men after her therapist encouraged her to focus on herself.

The actress said she was in her 30s when she decided she “didn’t want to keep repeating patterns anymore” – and the only solution her counsellor saw at the time was to simply not date for a whole year.

Kate added: “I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t flirt – none of it. But it was great.”