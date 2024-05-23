Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister has relived the horror of their mum breaking the news she had been slaughtered to her young children.

Dominique Brown, 59, said their mother Juditha told Nicole’s daughter Sydney, then eight, and son Justin, then aged five, about how Nicole had been knifed to death in 1994 outside her home in Los Angeles – with her late ex-husband OJ Simpson later sensationally cleared of the murder in court.

She told People about the horrific moment: “She goes (to Nicole’s kids), ‘Mommy’s in heaven.’”

Dominique added in the devastating wake of Nicole’s murder, she threw herself into shielding her children from pain and the media circus that erupted.

She said: “I knew that was the role I was supposed to undertake. There was (my sister) Denise’s son, my son, Sydney and Justin.

“We played together, ate together, went to the beach together – everything together. It was to help them heal and do things that were fun.

“The things that were being said, they didn’t need to be exposed to any of that.”

Simpson lost his cancer fight last month and died aged 76, leaving Dominique and her other two sisters Tanya Brown and Denise Brown with massively mixed emotions.

Dominique added: “It’s very complicated. (Simpson) is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family.

“It’s like the end of a chapter.”

Dominique and Denise said Nicole introduced them to former NFL player Simpson in 1977 when the aspiring model and photographer was 18.

On 12 June, 1994, Nicole, 35, and her waiter friend Ron Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death in the courtyard of her Brentwood, Los Angeles, town house.

Days after the murders, Simpson led police on a now-infamous car chase while a passenger in a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend Al Cowlings, holding a gun to his head.

He was eventually arrested and charged with Nicole and Ron’s murders, but was acquitted after what was dubbed the ‘The Trial of the Century’.

But in 1997, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in a civil lawsuit brought by the families of Nicole and Ron.