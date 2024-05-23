Train have remembered co-founding member Charlie Colin after his death aged 58.

The 'Hey, Soul Sister' hitmakers took to Instagram to pay tribute to bassist Charlie, who passed away after slipping over in a shower, and the group remembered him as "the sweetest guy" and "a legend".

A post on Train's official Instagram account read: "When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels (sic)"

A black-and-white picture featuring an early line-up of the 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)' band, including Colin, frontman Pat Monahan, drummer Scott Underwood, and guitarists Jimmy Stafford and Rob Hotchkiss accompanied the caption.

Charlie's mother confirmed the death of her son this week, telling TMZ he slipped and fell in a shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

The outlet added: "It’s unclear exactly when he fell. She tells us no one found Charlie until his friends returned home from their trip about five days ago."

Colin was reportedly forced to leave hit group Train in 2003 due to his apparent substance abuse issues.

Lead singer Pat said at the time: "Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him."

Pat is said to have called a band meeting so its fellow members could choose between himself or Colin.

He added at the time: "They weren’t happy about the choice. They were very clear that I put them in a very tough position."