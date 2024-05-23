Khloe Kardashian was once vomited on by a drunken Kris Jenner.

The 39-year-old reality star was just 15 and learning to drive when she had to take the wheel on the freeway because Kris, 68, got too drunk and ended up in tears after her mother threw up everywhere.

Speaking during the season five premiere of 'The Kardashians', she told co-star Scott Disick: "Mom got s***-faced! "And it was only her and I. I'm driving on the freeway, I'm 15, I'm not like [qualified], this is a lot for me. She had her head hanging out of the window. [There was] no warning.

"It shoots back into me! And I start crying! I go, 'Please mom! Mom!' and she kept throwing up."

The Good American founder also revealed that Kris had ruined her favourite suede coat in the process and then recalled her mom immediately calling her husband Bruce Jenner - who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner - to drunkenly alert him to the situation and the necessity of getting the garment washed immediately.

She said: "It was the most expensive thing I've ever owned... You can't get acidic throw up out of suede, okay?

"She phone calls, 'Bruce! I need you to know I threw up and if we don't clean it now, the paint's gonna peel! RIP the jacket."

Khloe also recalled driving herself and her sisters Kim and Kourtney to school when she was just 14, believing that she had a licence because of something that Kris had told her.

She said: "A government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up... it was a little bit different back then. Don't judge me until you've walked in my shoes! A government-issued license is bulls***, we're all going to jail!"