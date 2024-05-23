Ali Wong has finalised her divorce.

The 'Beef' star split from Justin Hakuta in April 2022 before the 42-year-old actress - who is now dating Bill Hader - filed for divorce in December 2023, and the former couple have now agreed the terms of their separation.

According to documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Ali represented herself and she and Justin will officially be declared "single persons" on 17 July.

Details of any financial settlement and custody arrangements for their daughters Mari, eight, and six-year-old Nikki were not listed "based on privacy concerns".

Relations between Ali and Justin are still amicable and at the Golden Globe awards earlier this year, the actress referred to her former spouse as her "best friend" when she accepted the Best Female Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie accolade for 'Beef'.

She said: "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support.

"It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Ali previously revealed Bill called her to say she was his "dream girl" after hearing about her divorce.

Speaking during her 'Netflix Is A Joke Fest' show, she revealed: "I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past, and he got my number from a mutual friend.

"He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I've had a crush on you forever.

"'I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy, but I want you to be my girlfriend.' "

The 'Always Be My Maybe' actress had just signed up for a dating app at the time, and she joked that he would have to wait.

She quipped: "I was like, ‘I just paid $25. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money's worth.'"

Not long after their first exchange, Ali went on a trip to Europe, and Bill sent flowers to every hotel she stayed in.

She admitted the grand gesture got some mixed reviews from her guy friends, but she insisted that said more about them than her new flame.

She teased: "That's how cheap and lazy men have become.

"When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness."