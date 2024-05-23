Glen Powell is leaving Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor has decided to leave Los Angeles after 15 years to return to his home city of Austin, Texas, after taking advice from Matthew McConaughey, who also relocated back to the state in 2020.

The 'Anyone But You' star told The Hollywood Reporter that the major benefit of "getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood."

He added: "It's like I've earned the ability to go back to my family...

"[Matthew was] like, 'Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You plug in and it's all fake world.' He's like, 'Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It's all real. Those are my friends, that's my family, my actions matter there.'

"And he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds.”

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor was keen to escape the "fishbowl feeling" of Hollywood.

He explained: "The thing that makes me feel in conflict with some parts of this moment is that I like choosing when I’m out in front. And I’m more than happy to be on a press tour. I love it.

"I love going on a Jimmy Fallon — you walk out, you sign autographs, you do the whole thing.

"[I am uncomfortable with] this idea that you’re a function here.

"Someone will go, ‘Hey, friend, want to come to this guy’s house? Yeah, come over.’ And then you show up, and suddenly you’re there for, like, someone’s tequila launch and all of a sudden there’s a photographer and you’re like, ‘Wait, what are we doing here?’ And I think you get enough of those that you just want to bring your family as close as possible — or run to them.”