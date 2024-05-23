Paris Hilton is planning to be "strict" with her kids when it comes to phones.

The 43-year-old heiress has Phoenix, 16 months as well as four-month-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum, 43, and revealed that she is going to hold off on giving them devices in the hopes that they will stay away from social media.

She told the WSJ: "I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that. I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while.

"Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.

"I never thought I'd say this, but I'm going to be a strict mom."

The former 'Simple Life' star also noted that she is keen for her children to have a life off-screen because she is concerned that children do not spend enough time outside these days.

She said: "[I want them] to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones."

Earlier this year, Paris admitted that she had "always dreamed" of having a little girl named London and admitted that becoming a mother had shown her a kind of "love" she never knew was possible.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember I’m so grateful she is here I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."