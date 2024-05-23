Britney Spears believes she will always be "traumatised" by her conservatorship.

The 42-year-old pop superstar regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when the arrangement that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in November 2021 and even though she chronicled the experience in her memoir 'The Woman In Me', has insisted that people are still unaware of what she "physically" endured.

She wrote on Instagram: "I try to do 30 posts a month... I used to do 12 a month... so people can kind of understand why I work so much lololo !!! There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time... well to be honest I haven't really been the same since.

"I kind of thought that because I stopped doing IG as much back, then like 7 posts a month, they thought I wasn't working hard enough so ever since then I've been working harder!!! But the thing is I realize now nothing was wrong with me !!!

"I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don't know what my body physically went through !!!

"I'm not here to be a victim. I'm here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences the trauma is still there and probably will always be.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker insisted that her trauma had become "extremely deep" and still feels "bullied" by the world and eventually wants to "forgive" her parents Jamie and Lynne for their role in the conservatorship agreement even though she is suffering from "serious nerve damage" down the right side of her body.

She added: "It's extremely deep and to my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it's okay to be upset some days or not be okay and that's something I don't feel like the world has allowed me to do.

"I feel bullied and it's not fair to me... all I can do is try to be awakened by prayer that connects me to a loving manner not made of fear or threats, but by trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage to where I can't even think sometimes. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents... but that's extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger!!!"