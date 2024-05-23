Jelly Roll throws away his socks after each wear.

The country singer, 39, revealed he has developed the diva-style habit despite his humble roots in a chat with podcast and radio firm Audacy.

When asked to name his last Amazon purchase, Jelly – born Jason Bradley DeFord – said he only bought socks, adding: “I only wear socks once.”

The ‘Need a Favor’ singer added he buys his socks “in bulk” and admitted it was a “frivolous habit”.

He added: “Don’t judge me for this, y’all. I promise I grew up very humble.”

“It’s the most frivolous thing I’ve done with my success and I’m sorry and I hope I didn’t let nobody down with that.”

He also said the habit had formed due to his smelly feet.

Jelly went on: “When you’re fat, you can’t have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks.”

His admission echoes Justin Bieber’s confession he only wears boxer shorts once.

He told the ‘Alan Carr Chatty Man’ show in 2015 while being quizzed about being one of the faces of Calvin Klein underwear ads: “I don’t wear the same pair of underwear twice.”

Justin hinted he gives them away, adding there could be “people in Africa walking around with his old pants on”.

Fans flooded social media to attack Jelly’s sock confession, with many saying he could wash them and give them to the homeless or charity.

One joked: “Bro is single handedly keeping the sock industry alive.”

Some Instagram users admitted they jealous Jelly had enough cash for the habit.

Jelly also recently admitted he wishes he could bin his extensive body tattoos, telling GQ he “hates 98 per cent” of his inkings.