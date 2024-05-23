Jewel thinks everyone is "destined to be heartbroken" at some point in life.

The 50-year-old singer - who has 11-year-old son Kae with ex-husband Ty Murray and has also previously been linked to the likes of Hollywood star Sean Penn - explained that while people have no control over how their life may "change", they do have control over how it "changes" them as a person.

In a new 10-minute experience titled 'The Portal', she said: "The secret is, we don't get to choose how life changes, only how it changes us.

"The secret is all of our hearts are destined to be broken at some point, but it's what we do with the pieces that make us extraordinary. Make something beautiful of your broken things."

The 'You Were Meant For Me' songstress previously explained that it was difficult to be "present" at the onset of her divorce as she "grieved" for her marriage but also admitted that she had tried to keep her "dream" of being wed going longer than she should have done.

She told People: "It wasn't easy in the beginning to be present. Divorces...you have so much grief, and it's hard. Not wanting to let go of that dream kept me in a marriage much longer than I probably should have.

jewel was recently rumoured to have been dating actor Kevin Costner but when asked directly about the supposed relationship admitted that she was "happy" regardless of whether or not there was a man currently in her life.

She said: "I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's. I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one."