Raye was among the big-name winners at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday (23.05.24).

The 26-year-old singer was crowned as the Songwriter of The Year during the awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London.

Raye was hailed by the Ivor judges as the "voice of a generation" following the release of 'My 21st Century Blues', her debut studio album.

Lana Del Rey won the Special International Ivor Novello Award.

Lana, 38, released her latest album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd', in March 2023, and she's had six UK number one singles during the course of her career.

Elsewhere, Bruce Springsteen was awarded an Academy Fellowship, in recognition of his incredible career and his influence on the heartland rock genre.

Skepta was named as the winner of the Visionary Award.

The 41-year-old rapper is widely recognised as one of the most influential figures in the history of grime music.

Meanwhile, Bernie Taupin won the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

The 74-year-old star is best-known for his songwriting partnership with Sir Elton John, having had a huge influence on the record-breaking star's career since the 60s.

The Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection went to KT Tunstall.

The 48-year-old star previously won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song in 2006, when she was recognised for her hit single 'Suddenly I See'.

Tom Gray, the chairman of the Ivors Academy, has heaped praise on all of the award winners, hailing their "extraordinary work".

Tom said: "On behalf of the Ivors Academy and all the songwriters and composers we represent, it’s an honour to recognise extraordinary work and brilliant individuals behind it.

"We know that, because they are chosen by our peers, our awards are incredibly meaningful to their recipients. Ultimately, everyone knows that the Ivors define exceptional craft so a huge congratulations to all our winners."

Ivor Novello Award winners:

Best Album:

Black Classical Music

Best Contemporary Song:

Geronimo Blues

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

Black Swan

Music Most Performed Work:

Sprinter

Rising Star Award:

Master Peace

Best Original Film Score:

Poor Things

Best Original Video Game Score:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Television Soundtrack:

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

Academy Fellowship:

Bruce Springsteen

Songwriter of the Year:

Raye

Special International:

Lana Del Rey

Visionary Award:

Skepta

Outstanding Contribution to British Music:

Bernie Taupin

Outstanding Song Collection:

KT Tunstall