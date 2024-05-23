Sharon Osbourne is surprised that 'The Talk' survived for 15 seasons.

The 71-year-old star - who appeared on the show between 2010 and 2021 - has confessed to being surprised by the longevity of the daytime TV talk-show.

Speaking on 'The Osbournes' podcast, Sharon shared: "It took way longer than I thought, even though they were losing money on it, because the advertising was down because they were losing viewers ... they were propping it up."

Sharon left the show in 2021, after she defended Piers Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier this year, it was announced that 'The Talk' will finish at the end of 2024, and Sharon is glad that the production team have been given some warning by their bosses.

She said: "The only good thing is, is that they gave them a good heads up so they've got time to find something. It wasn't like, 'Oh, well, you're not coming back after the summer.'"

In April, CBS announced that 'The Talk' will end in December 2024.

The long-running TV talk-show was renewed for a 15th and final season, with CBS confirming that 'The Talk' will receive a "proper sendoff" before the end of the year.

In a joint statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf, the CBS Studios president, said: "'The Talk' broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format.

"Throughout the years, it has been a key programme on CBS' top-rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

The CBS bosses also recognised the contributions of the show's co-hosts.

The statement continued: "It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew."