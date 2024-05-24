Cruz Beckham has signed with a new music management team.

The 19-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has signed with a new management team, as he looks to focus on a "more guitar-led organic sound".

The source told The Sun newspaper: "His move from TaP was amicable but he’s signed with C3 who manage rock bands like Thirty Seconds to Mars and Modest Mouse."

The move reflects Cruz's musical sound and his long-term ambitions as an artist.

The insider explained: "They are more in line with where his music is evolving.

"Playing live is going to be a big part of the roll-out of his music and Cruz and his new team want to be sure it’s perfect before he launches."

Earlier this year, a source revealed that Cruz wants to "prove himself" in the music business.

The teenager has been working on his music for years, and he's been preparing to release some tunes in 2024.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in February: "There are high hopes for Cruz and his music is slowly but surely coming together.

"The plan is to launch this year to let people hear what he has been working so hard on for years."

Cruz is eager to establish himself as a star in his own right, rather than relying on the fame and success of his parents.

The insider shared: "There is a lot of excitement around him as a singer but he is also acutely aware that he really needs to prove himself so he isn’t just accused of being a nepo baby, which is why he has spent so long perfecting the music.

"A fortune has been spent on getting him in rooms with some of the best brains in the business and the results are promising."