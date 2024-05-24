Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have settled their lawsuit.

The former couple were locked in a legal battle after the 42-year-old singer filed a cross-complaint against her ex in March that sought to affirm or expand the $2.6 million award the California Labor Commission granted her last year, after it was found the 47-year-old producer had charged her for business deals he wasn't licensed to seek.

The previous judgement only covered the period up to 2017, and in documents filed two months ago, Kelly was seeking an order that would require the return of "any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies" which she paid to Brandon's father's company, Starstruck Entertainment, as far back as 2007.

Now, the pair filed on Wednesday (22.05.24), in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, to have the lawsuit dismissed, according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

Kelly and Brandon - who have children River, nine, and Remington, eight, together - are said to have agreed to a settlement, but exact figures are not known.

In the complaint filed in March, talk show host Kelly was suing for judicial intervention related to labour code violation, claiming she believed Brandon - who had an appeal on the original rule pending - and Starstruck breached the Talent Agencies Act for the entire period of their working relationship.

Documents obtained by Rolling Stone stated: "Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."

But Brandon's legal representative branded the lawsuit "morally, ethically and legally wrong".

Bryan Friedman said: “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage."