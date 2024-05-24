Whoopi Goldberg has promised 'Sister Act 3' is coming "soon".

The 68-year-old actress - who plays Deloris Van Cartier in the film franchise - is "excited" about the long-awaited movie and though she didn't share any details about the plot, she has reassured fans that they won't need to wait too much longer to see the film.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I can say it's coming. It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time."

After years of delays, Whoopi thinks now is the right time for the movie.

She explained: "Because we need to laugh, you know?

"I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot...I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too."

Earlier this month, the 'View' presenter - who is also producing the movie along with Tyler Perry - revealed she had offered Pope Francis a cameo in the film because he seemed to be "a bit of a fan".

She told Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show': "I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like."

In October 2022, Whoopi admitted she would love Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to be cast in 'Sister Act 3'.

Speaking to host Charlamagne Tha God on Comedy Central’s 'Hell of A Week', she said: "I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

Jenifer Lewis, who starred as Michelle in the 1992 original 'Sister Act' film, previously revealed she encouraged Whoopi to use her own singing voice in the movie.

She said on 'The View': "They were going to use my voice and I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips.’ and Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off."

The original motion picture saw Goldberg's character, lounge singer Van Cartier, forced to join a convent after being placed in a witness protection programme.