Jessica Biel says her son looks like her twin.

The actress, 42, who has her boy Silas, nine, with her husband Justin Timberlake, 43, made the admission when her friend Kelly Ripa, 53, joked on the ‘Let’s Talk off Camera’ podcast Jessica should “have a daughter” as it isn’t “fair (she) should rob another woman of having that face”.

Jessica replied: “Honestly, I already gave my face to my son Silas. He and I have the same face.”

Jessica also explained on the show why she and Justin choose to keep Silas and his three-year-old brother Phinneas’ faces off of social media.

She said: “We get hammered (by paparazzi) in the west coast. That’s why we don’t live there anymore to try and create some normalcy.”

Jessica lives in Montana with ‘Sexy Back’ singer Justin and added: “We understand that our job has this major public facing element, but these kids didn’t choose this. I don’t want to expose them in a way until they have an ability to make the decision for themselves.

“I just don’t want (my children’s exposure) to be on my account. No disrespect to anyone who feels comfortable doing that, that’s just our family choice. Maybe it’s a mistake. I don’t know.”

Jessica and Justin, who have been married since 2012, only show the back of their kids’ heads on their Instagrams.

The actress gave birth to Silas in April 2015 but kept her pregnancy with Phinneas secret until after his arrival.

Justin has told ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ about his boy at the time: “He’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Phinneas’ July 2020 arrival came a year after Jessica and Justin’s marriage was thrust into the headlines after Justin was seen holding hands with his 34-year-old ‘Palmer’ co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Justin issued a public apology, and Jessica recently said on ‘The View’ her marriage is a “work in progress”.

She added: “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

Jessica also said about how she and Justin stay in touch when they are separated by work: “Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime.”