Daniel Stern had a bust-up with Bono.

The 66-year-old actor – best known for playing crook Marv Munchins alongside Joe Joe Pesci, 81, in 1990 film ‘Home Alone’ – confronted the U2 frontman, 64, after he got infuriated about a late-night party the rocker was throwing at a neighbouring house in Malibu, California.

Daniel revealed the row in his new memoir – titled ‘Home and Alone’ – and said he thought Bono, born Paul David Hewson, and his party friends were “pretentious a**holes” as they were blaring music into the early hours.

He said about the noise reaching nightclub levels before he exploded: “By one in the morning, I was out of my mind.”

Daniel said he called a neighbour, and added: “It turned out he had rented the house to Bono (yes, that Bono), who was having a birthday party for his daughter.

“I called the police and told them that there was an unlawful party going on and that I was going over there to shut it down and I hoped they would join me.

“I hopped in my truck . . . and headed in . . . I lost it.

“I started ranting, ‘Shut the f****** music off’. Families with children are trying to sleep and instead we all have to listen to this s***** music all night long? Shut it off! You don’t even live here, you f****** pretentious a**holes.’

Daniel said security at the party tried to stop him ranting – and admitted he can who said he can seem “pretty insane and scary when I lose my s***”.

He added local police shut the party down after he erupted.

A blurb for Daniel’s book says: “Inspiring as it is humorous, Stern weaves a compelling tale of an artistic hippie-child of the ’60’s, who by age 13 had hitchhiked his way across the Eastern half of the USA.

“By age seventeen he had dropped out of high school and was living on his own in New York, and by 19 he was starting a family of his own.

“His insights into marriage, children, parents and parenting are not only hilarious, but packed with subtle wisdom.

“But the real surprises are in Stern’s off-screen roles as a bronze sculptor, cattle rancher, avocado farmer and public servant.

“The hard work and commitment he has put into his on-screen successes are applied with the same intensity to every aspect of his life.

“From creating monumental public art projects and founding a ‘Boys and Girls Club’ to visiting troops in Iraq and learning to birth a cow, he has lived it all.

“‘Home and Alone’ with Daniel Stern is for anyone who needs reminding that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.”