Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria are to star in the festive comedy 'Oh. What. Fun.'

The pair have joined Michelle Pfeiffer in the Christmas flick that is being directed by Michael Showalter.

Joan Chen, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu and Maude Apatow have also been added to the cast – with Danielle Brooks appearing in a cameo role – of the picture that is shooting in Atlanta.

The film is described as a love letter to mothers and a cross between 'Home for the Holidays' and 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles'.

It focuses on a woman called Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) who organises a special Christmas outing but is forgotten by her family in the shuffle.

By the time they have realised their error, she has gone missing and their festive celebrations are in jeopardy. Thankfully, nothing is going to stop Claire giving her family the holiday they deserve.

Denis Leary is to play Claire's husband while Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz and Dominic Sessa will be starring as the couple's children.

Details about the parts the newly announced actors will be taking on are yet to be revealed.

The script is based on a short story by Chandler Baker, who has adapted it for the big screen alongside Showalter.

Schwartzman has frequently collaborated with Wes Anderson during his movie career and thinks he has been fortunate to have such a long-standing relationship with the esteemed director.

The 43-year-old star said: "That's what I love about working with him, is you learn about him through the work and there's no one who does it like him.

"He's always pushing it someplace new. I'm envious of him and I'm happy to be a part of this."