Madonna "didn't know" where she lived when she resided in the UK with Guy Ritchie.

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker and the 'Gentlemen' filmmaker were married from 2000 to 2008 and spent most of their time together in the director's mansion Ashcombe House in Wiltshire, South West England, but the Queen of Pop had no idea of her specific address because she was so used to being driven everywhere.

Eventing champion William Fox-Pitt was contacted by Madonna asking for riding lessons and he recalled to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “She Googled me and said she wanted some lessons, but didn’t have a horse.

“I asked her where she lived and she said she didn’t know.

“I told her I’d never heard of anyone not knowing where they lived but she said she had only been driven there and we established it might be somewhere near Salisbury. But she ended up coming to Hinton St Mary for lessons."

The Olympic veteran had a "good relationship" with the 'Vogue' singer but she didn't always listen to instruction and he was left terrified one day when she fell off her horse and he was convinced she was "dead".

He said: "I regularly had to pinch myself. We had a good relationship, she was a good learner but she didn’t always want to learn. There were days when she just wanted to go for a ride. But it was a big risk [because of who she was] not to fall off.

“After she’d built an indoor school at Ashcombe, she got me over to see her new horse.

"She was brave but not really a jump rider and she fell off. I didn’t know where to look. She was lying on the floor, didn’t move and I was thinking, ‘oh my god, she’s dead’.

"Then she proceeded to come alive very quickly. And vocally."

Madonna was furious that William's priority was to look after the horse, not to clean her off so she could hide the fact she'd fallen.

He said: “She then stormed over to me. She was covered in the arena surface. She didn’t want anyone to know she’d fallen off and I said it was a sure giveaway if she was covered head-to-toe.

“As you do in those situations, if someone isn’t dead, your first instinct is to catch the horse. ‘Don’t be getting the horse!’, she bellowed. ‘Deal with me. Get this s*** off of me’. I said, ‘I can’t do that’, but she said, ‘You get it off of me – you got it on me, you get it off of me. Don’t tell a soul!’ I said, ‘I’m just glad you’re alive’.

“I was gently dusting her down, trying to do it almost without touching her. 'You’re not doing it properly’, she said. ‘Do it properly’. So I ended up having to brush it off her breasts and thighs hoping no one was looking, and thinking, ‘what in god’s name am I doing?’ It was a moment. That was the last lesson I ever gave her."

William thinks the 65-year-old star has given up her horse hobby for good now.

He added: "I think when she divorced Guy and went back to America she gave up riding.”