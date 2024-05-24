Dove Cameron is the new ambassador for hair brand Schwarzkopf.

The 28-year-old singer-and-actress is the star of their 'What Story Will You Tell?' TV campaign, and it's a full-circle moment for the 'Descendants' star, as she has always used their hair dyes.

She said in a statement: "This partnership means a lot to me because Schwarzkopf is a brand that I actually use and have loved for such a long time.

"My hair journey started when I was only eight years old when I became obsessed with the power of dyeing my hair and experimenting with identity and character and the control that that gives me as an artist."

Dove loves switching up her hair colour as it makes her feel "renewed, reset and fresh".

She added: "My identity has changed a lot as I've gotten older and found myself, and hair colour has been a big part of being able to claim my identity over and over whenever I feel the need to.

"Changing my hair colour makes me feel renewed, reset and fresh."

Meanwhile, the 'Liv and Maddie' star previously declared the best fashion designers are comparable to great "composers" because they are "otherworldly geniuses".

Speaking when teamed up with designer Wes Gordon for the spring/summer 2023 Carolina Herrera collection, she said she was impressed by his "magical" talent.

She told ELLE.com: "It’s such a dream when you get to be friends with an iconic designer who’s the head of an iconic fashion house.

"I look at fashion designers and photographers the same way I look at composers. [They’re] people who do things that are so magical and otherworldly. They’re geniuses. I grill [Gordon] every time I’m with him. I’m like, ‘Hi! Let me dive into your brain, thank you!’”