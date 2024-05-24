Jon Bon Jovi is amazed he counts Sir Paul McCartney as a close friend.

The Bon Jovi frontman, 62, is thrilled he and The Beatles singer, 81, regularly get together with their families to hang out, and said he’s overjoyed his wife Dorothea Hurley is also close to the ‘Yesterday’ songwriter’s 64-year-old spouse Nancy Shevell.

Speaking to AARP – The magazine, Jon showed off a photo of himself and Paul chatting at a picnic table in the grounds of his home in the Hamptons and said with disbelief: “We do this all summer. I’m sitting there with a f****** Beatle. He comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close.”

Jon added he’s most impressed by how Sir Paul is still enthusiastic about making music in his 80s.

He said: “(He goes), ‘Oh, I’ve got new stuff!’ At 81. Crazy.”

But Jon himself may keep working for just as long as he thinks he is only getting better as a songwriter as he gets older.

He said: “I have a grander palette to write from. More life experience. I think that every record reflects somehow who I am at that time.”

The 'Always' hitmaker has no desire to write the way he used to.

He said: “‘Don’t try to be what you used to be.’ I don’t want to be the kid from 'Slippery When Wet'. I have no desire to be that kid.”

Jon is still recovering from vocal surgery and though he doesn't know if he'll ever be able to handle a lengthy tour again, he's looking forward to getting back out on stage and having a good time.

He said: “Whether or not I can ever do a 100-show tour again, I don’t know.

“But if I can have joy on the stage on night one, that would be great.”