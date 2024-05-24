Hailey Bieber has shown off her growing baby bump.

The 27-year-old model announced she was expecting her and husband Justin Bieber’s first child together in an Instagram post on 9 May, and has now posed for a series of snaps alongside the 30-year-old singer with her tummy proudly on display.

They were seen on two carousels of pictures on Justin’s Instagram kissing and cuddling while dressed in different outfits.

One of the snaps showed Justin on his knees as Hailey stood over him with her baby belly.

Hailey captioned her set of the images: “Mom n Dad fr (for real)”, while ‘Baby’ singer Justin said on his: “They wish, baby, they wish.”

The model has also displayed her bump out and about, and was last week photographed at 22-year-old Billie Eilish’s listening party in low shorts and a white crop top underneath a biker’s jacket.

Days before, her bump was again on display while she took a tropical holiday with Justin.

A source has told People the pair already have a name picked out for their upcoming arrival.

They said: “Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved.

“This will be the next important project for Justin.

“He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

The insider added Hailey and Justin have been “very emotional” about the prospect of being parents for the first time.

They said: “They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.

“They shared with family and close friends early on.

“It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy it for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”