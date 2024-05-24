Mattel and Outright Games have teamed up to make video games.

The beloved entertainment brand will be collaborating with the studio to create a handful of console and PC games based on Mattel’s intellectual properties, including ‘Barbie’, ‘Matchbox’ and ‘Monster High’.

In a statement, Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel, said: “Mattel is moving full steam ahead in its commitment to delivering fun, innovative digital gaming experiences that will broaden the universe of its many beloved franchises for fans worldwide.

“A critical component of this strategy is choosing the right partners, which is why we’re very pleased to announce this multiyear partnership with Outright Games.”

‘Matchbox Driving Adventures’, ‘Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets’, and ‘Barbie Project Friendship’ are currently being worked on by the developer, and are set to release before the end of 2024.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director at Outright Games, promised to bring fans a “fresh and exciting way” to experience Mattel’s brands with their upcoming titles.

She said: “At Outright Games we pride ourselves in expanding the worlds of iconic I.P.s into cherished video games - working with Mattel offers a fantastic opportunity to merge our combined expertise to create engaging and accessible new video games with Mattel’s beloved global franchises.

“We are so excited to see this relationship evolve as we move forward to bring ‘Barbie’, ‘Monster High’ and ‘Matchbox’ fans of all ages a fresh and exciting way to enjoy these beloved franchises.”