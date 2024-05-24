Outright Games have revealed ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed’ will be getting special editions for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming brawler-platformer - which is set after the events of the 2023 flick ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ - is due to launch later this year, and the studio behind the project has now announced full details for the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game, specifically for release on Sony and Nintendo’s consoles.

For both variants of the title, owners will be able to get their hands on a swanky art book and a range of pin badges, while the Deluxe Edition will also come with four themed key chains and a unique steel book cover.

Those who purchase the Collector’s Edition will gain access to the season pass - which is set to include plenty of post-launch content - and more exclusive items, such as a pizza van statue, an LED pizza, a poster and a mouse mat, all inside a special Collector’s Box.

The Deluxe Edition will cost £54.99 / €59.99/ $59.99, while the Collector’s Edition will be available for £219.99 / €249.99/ $199.99.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed’ will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows and Steam.