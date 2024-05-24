Sharon Stone is celebrating her son Laird’s high school graduation.

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, 66, cheered the 19-year-old on at the milestone and posted a series of pictures of them beaming at the event on her Instagram.

She captioned the set of snaps, which showed Laird in a maroon cap and gown: “LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION!!”

The actress also included a photo of Laird after he received his diploma in which he appeared to be smiling under a mask while making a rock-on sign with his hand.

Sharon adopted the boy in 2005 along with her youngest son, Quinn, now 17, in 2006.

She also has son, Roan, 24, with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein.

Sharon married the journalist, 73, in 1998 and adopted Roan in 2000 – but they separated in 2003 and finalised their divorce in 2004.

At the time, the Oscar nominee asked for primary custody of Roan, who was then eight, but was denied by a judge who believed Phil could provide a more stable environment.

In 2008, the actress lost an appeal to gain primary custody of Roan and last year claimed the judge’s decision was due to her sexy role in ‘Basic Instinct’.

She told the ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’ podcast: “When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ “This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now, and you saw maybe, like, a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child.”

Sharon has kept a close bond with Roan, and he even filed papers to take her last name in 2019.

She has recently told how she feels like she lost her career after she was almost killed by a brain haemorrhage in 2001 – and said the roles she has been offered have got limited as she gets older.

She told The Times: “People would like to say, ‘You’re too old or you can’t do this or you can’t do that.’

“It’s a little bit hard to cast me as the grandmother. It’d be easier to cast me as the lawyer or the judge or the cop – so they’re not really sure what to do with somebody like me.

“I still don’t have my acting career back. I would really like to work again as an actor so much – not just a weak, supporting, bulls*** part.

“I’d like to really have the parts that I have earned and can do.

“I would really like to have my own real career back. I would really like to have my life back.”

The haemorrhage Sharon suffered more than 20 years ago led to a nine-day brain bleed.