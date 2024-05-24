Jeremy Strong is tipped to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager in an upcoming movie about the making of the rocker’s ‘Nebraska’ album.

The 45-year-old actor – who made headlines for sticking to a method acting approach while playing bratty, cocaine-snorting media empire heir Kendall Roy in HBO’s hit drama ‘Succession’ is said to be headed to take the role of Jon Landau in the film.

Variety reported: “Jeremy could be joining Jeremy Allen White in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’, the 20th Century Studios movie about Bruce Springsteen and the making of his 1982 album, ‘Nebraska’.

“The ‘Succession’ star is in talks to play Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature.”

E Street band leader Bruce, 74, is to be played by ‘The Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White, 33, in the flick, 33.

Director Scott – renowned for writing and directing Jeff Bridges movie ‘Crazy Heart’ – is also penning the film, which is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska’.

Bruce’s stripped-back, acoustic album ‘Nebraska’ was the follow-up to his 1980 double album ‘The River’.

The singer was expected to deliver a blockbuster rock record with his E Street Band, but shocked music executives by instead releasing the ruminative record which was made on a four-track recorder.

Bruce and his manager Jon, 77, are to be fully involved in the making of the film, which is expected to start shooting this autumn.

Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum said about the project: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honour to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many.

“The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

Actor Jeremy – who recently became a first-time Tony nominee for his work in ‘An Enemy of the People’ – won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role as Kendall Roy.

He will next be seen on screen in ‘The Apprentice’, playing infamous lawyer Roy Cohn alongside Sebastian Stan, 41, as a young Donald Trump.